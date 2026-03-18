From May 26 to 29, the Moscow Region will host an International Security Forum under the auspices of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. The event will take place at the multifunctional complex «Лайв Арена» («Live Arena») in Novoivanovskoye and at «Патриот» («Patriot») Central Park in the Odintsovo district. This was reported to REGIONS by the event organizers.

The program includes: the 14th international meeting of high-ranking officials responsible for security issues, thematic sessions, conferences, round tables, briefings, presentations, bilateral and multilateral meetings, as well as exhibition displays by Russian agencies and organizations.

Key Events of Day One

09:00–12:30 — Conference: “Countering Neocolonialism as a Priority Area for Ensuring the Security of Countries of the Global Majority” (MGIMO)

09:00–10:30 — Round table: “Logistical Support of Troops Considering the Experience of the Special Military Operation” (Russian Ministry of Defense)

09:00–10:30 — Round table: “The Role of Digital Technologies in Financing Illegal Activities and Their Impact on National Security” (Rosfinmonitoring)

11:00–12:30 — Round table: “Improving Methods and Tactics for the Use of Unmanned Systems” (Russian Ministry of Defense)

11:00–12:30 — Round table: “Preservation and Protection of Traditional Spiritual and Moral Values in the International Arena” (Rossotrudnichestvo)

14:00–15:30 — Panel discussion: “Terrorist Methods of the Kyiv Regime Amid the Spread of Neo-Nazism in Ukraine” (Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

14:00–15:30 — Round table: “Organization of Humanitarian Demining in Liberated Territories” (Russian Ministry of Defense)

14:00–15:30 — Round table: “The Power of Cooperation for the Health of Nations” (Russian Ministry of Health)

16:00–17:30 — Round table: “Disinformation and Manipulation as Tools of Western Hybrid Warfare” (Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

15:45–18:45 — Round tables: “Psychological Rehabilitation of Combat Veterans” and “Use of Service Dogs Combined with Technical Means” (Rosgvardiya)

15:45–18:45 — Round table: “Crisis of Strategic Stability and Prospects for Overcoming It”, presentation of the Security Index Yearbook (MGIMO, PIR Center)

Key Events of Day Two

09:00–12:30 — Round table: “International Cooperation in Information Security” (Pavilion No. 1; MFA, Ministry of Digital Development, NAMIB, Sberbank, Rostec)

09:00–10:30 — Briefing on the Russia — Africa Partnership Forum (Pavilion No. 2; MFA)

11:00–12:30 — Round table: “War Crimes of the Kyiv Regime: Documentation and Systematization” (Pavilion No. 2; MFA)

14:00–15:30 — Strategic session: “The Concept of a Multipolar World and Eurasian Security” (Pavilion No. 1; RUSSTRAT)

14:00–15:30 — Round table: “NPOs as a Tool for Undermining National Security” (Pavilion No. 2; Ministry of Justice)

16:30–18:00 — Round table: “Current Issues in Combating Illegal Migration” (Pavilion No. 1; Ministry of Internal Affairs)

16:30–18:00 — Round table: “Countering Hybrid Terrorist Threats Related to Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Incidents” (Pavilion No. 2; FMBA of Russia)

18:30–20:30 — Official reception and banquet for foreign delegations on behalf of Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu (Main Hall)

Key Events of Day Three

09:00–17:30 — 14th international meeting of high representatives (Main Hall)

14:00–15:30 — Round table: “Use of Artificial Intelligence Technologies in Fire Prevention and Emergency Response” (Pavilion No. 1; EMERCOM of Russia)

14:00–15:30 — Round table: “Key Areas of International Cooperation in Countering the Spread of Radical Ideology” (Pavilion No. 2; FSB of Russia)

16:00–17:30 — Round table: “Ensuring Public Safety and Protection in Armed Conflicts” (Pavilion No. 1; EMERCOM of Russia)

16:00–18:00 — Round table: “Water Issues as a Challenge to Global and Regional Security” (Pavilion No. 2; IMEMO RAS)

A dinner will follow.

On the final day of the forum, May 29, bilateral and multilateral negotiations, B2B and B2C meetings, as well as excursions will take place. Participants will also be able to visit exhibition displays of government agencies and companies.

More than 180 delegations from foreign countries and international organizations have been invited. Expected attendees include secretaries of security councils, advisors to heads of state, heads of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, ambassadors, and experts. The total number of participants is expected to reach up to 5,000 people.

The forum will operate in nine languages, including Russian, Arabic, Chinese, Persian, Serbian, English, French, and Spanish (with simultaneous interpretation). A cultural program is also planned.

Accreditation is available through the secure portal: www.forum-sc.ru.

Age restriction: 18+.

Earlier, cybersecurity issues concerning youth were discussed in the Moscow Region.